Wizz Air (LON:WIZZ) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $2,250.00

Wizz Air Holdings Plc (LON:WIZZ – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 2,250 ($29.48) and last traded at GBX 2,496 ($32.70), with a volume of 1146640 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2,673 ($35.02).

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on WIZZ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Wizz Air from GBX 4,960 ($64.99) to GBX 6,000 ($78.62) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 5,300 ($69.44) price target on shares of Wizz Air in a research report on Friday. Citigroup lowered Wizz Air to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Berenberg Bank reduced their price target on Wizz Air from GBX 5,200 ($68.13) to GBX 4,400 ($57.65) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 5,600 ($73.38) price target on shares of Wizz Air in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Wizz Air has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 4,930.56 ($64.60).

The company has a market capitalization of £3.04 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 432.39, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.18. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 4,161.73 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 4,511.44.

In other news, insider Jozsef Varadi sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 4,055 ($53.13), for a total value of £4,055,000 ($5,313,155.14).

Wizz Air Holdings Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger air transportation services on scheduled short-haul and medium-haul point-to-point routes across Europe and the Middle East. As of June 03, 2020, it operated a fleet of 122 aircraft that offered services for approximately 710 routes from 25 bases connecting 155 airports in 45 countries.

