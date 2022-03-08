Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) Price Target Cut to $24.00

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by UBS Group from $29.00 to $24.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the textile maker’s stock. UBS Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 13.53% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Wolverine World Wide from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $37.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $34.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut shares of Wolverine World Wide from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.30.

Wolverine World Wide stock opened at $21.14 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.82. Wolverine World Wide has a 1 year low of $20.68 and a 1 year high of $44.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.41.

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The textile maker reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41. The firm had revenue of $635.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $630.07 million. Wolverine World Wide had a net margin of 2.83% and a return on equity of 27.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Wolverine World Wide will post 2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Brenda J. Lauderback sold 4,975 shares of Wolverine World Wide stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.34, for a total value of $116,116.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 4.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Wolverine World Wide during the 4th quarter worth $62,000. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Wolverine World Wide during the 3rd quarter worth $69,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in Wolverine World Wide during the 4th quarter worth $74,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Wolverine World Wide during the 3rd quarter worth $84,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its position in Wolverine World Wide by 36.3% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,852 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025 shares during the last quarter. 92.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wolverine World Wide, Inc engages in the design, manufacture and sale of branded casual, active lifestyle, work, outdoor sport, athletic, children’s and uniform footwear and apparel. It operates through the following segments: Wolverine Michigan Group and Wolverine Boston Group. The Wolverine Michigan Group consists of Merrell footwear and apparel, Cat footwear, Wolverine footwear and apparel, Chaco footwear, Hush Puppies footwear and apparel, Bates uniform footwear, Harley-Davidson footwear and Hytest safety footwear.

