Wolves of Wall Street (WOWS) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $49.00

Wolves of Wall Street (CURRENCY:WOWS) traded up 7.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 8th. In the last week, Wolves of Wall Street has traded 12.5% lower against the dollar. Wolves of Wall Street has a market cap of $138,110.80 and $49.00 worth of Wolves of Wall Street was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Wolves of Wall Street coin can now be bought for about $21.68 or 0.00052319 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wolves of Wall Street Profile

Wolves of Wall Street (CRYPTO:WOWS) is a coin. It launched on February 10th, 2021. Wolves of Wall Street’s total supply is 21,114 coins and its circulating supply is 6,371 coins. Wolves of Wall Street’s official Twitter account is @WolvesWallst

According to CryptoCompare, “Wolves of Wall Street is a DeFi project expanding the use & value of NFTs as a CRYPTOFOLIO with implemented yield earning protocols, allocated assets, rewards & earn returns through gamification. “

Buying and Selling Wolves of Wall Street

