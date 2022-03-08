Woodcoin (LOG) Price Hits $0.48 on Major Exchanges

Woodcoin (CURRENCY:LOG) traded down 30.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on March 8th. Over the last seven days, Woodcoin has traded 29% higher against the dollar. Woodcoin has a market capitalization of $3.87 million and approximately $259.00 worth of Woodcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Woodcoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.48 or 0.00001260 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $38,246.17 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2,532.99 or 0.06622867 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000303 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $99.50 or 0.00260158 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.61 or 0.00014662 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $279.93 or 0.00731926 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.06 or 0.00068148 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00007323 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $171.05 or 0.00447231 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $126.11 or 0.00329742 BTC.

Woodcoin Coin Profile

Woodcoin (CRYPTO:LOG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Skein hashing algorithm. Woodcoin’s total supply is 8,035,193 coins. The Reddit community for Woodcoin is https://reddit.com/r/Woodcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Woodcoin’s official Twitter account is @Woodcoin_jp and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Woodcoin distribution is designed to more closely model renewable resources than nonrenewable. The money supply curve is designed for stability and longevity. WoodCoin, or LOG, has a hard cap to the coin supply thrpugh Proof of Work of just over 27 million. “

Woodcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Woodcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Woodcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Woodcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

