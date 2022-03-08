WPP (NYSE:WPP) Shares Gap Up to $59.27

WPP plc (NYSE:WPP – Get Rating) shares gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $59.27, but opened at $61.97. WPP shares last traded at $62.89, with a volume of 1,487 shares traded.
Several research firms have weighed in on WPP. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of WPP in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of WPP from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of WPP from GBX 1,155 ($15.13) to GBX 1,200 ($15.72) in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on shares of WPP from GBX 1,045 ($13.69) to GBX 1,185 ($15.53) in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of WPP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $774.00.
The business’s 50 day moving average is $77.30 and its 200 day moving average is $72.50.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WPP. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of WPP during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in WPP by 1,394.4% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 538 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new stake in WPP during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in WPP during the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in WPP by 45.6% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 661 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. 4.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
WPP Company Profile (NYSE:WPP)
WPP Plc is a creative transformation company, which engages in the provision of communications services. It operates through the following segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies. The Global Integrated Agencies segment offers creative services including advertising, marketing, and brand strategies and campaigns across all media.
