WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment (TSE:WIR.U) Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $21.72

WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment (TSE:WIR.U – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$21.72 and traded as high as C$21.83. WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment shares last traded at C$21.77, with a volume of 1,468,606 shares trading hands.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$21.72 and its 200 day moving average price is C$20.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.40, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.84 billion and a PE ratio of 4.68.

WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment Company Profile (TSE:WIR.U)

WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT has been formed for the purpose of acquiring, developing, managing and owning primarily industrial investment properties located in the United States, with a particular focus on warehouse and distribution industrial real estate.

