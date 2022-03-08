Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) Trading Down 11.3% Over Last 7 Days

Wrapped Bitcoin (CURRENCY:WBTC) traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on March 8th. Wrapped Bitcoin has a market cap of $10.43 billion and $138.01 million worth of Wrapped Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Wrapped Bitcoin coin can now be bought for $38,704.42 or 1.00075613 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Wrapped Bitcoin has traded down 11.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Wrapped Bitcoin alerts:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.83 or 0.00071954 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001229 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002848 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.48 or 0.00021936 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00002001 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002599 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.91 or 0.00015292 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $104.89 or 0.00271199 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin Profile

Wrapped Bitcoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 27th, 2018. Wrapped Bitcoin’s total supply is 269,576 coins. Wrapped Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @WrappedBTC . The official website for Wrapped Bitcoin is wbtc.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) is the first ERC20 token backed 1:1 with Bitcoin. WBTC standardizes Bitcoin to the ERC20 format, creating smart contracts for Bitcoin. This makes it easier to write smart contracts that integrate Bitcoin transfers. To receive WBTC, a user requests tokens from a merchant. The merchant then performs the required KYC / AML procedures and verifies the user’s identity. Once this is completed, the user and merchant execute their swap, with Bitcoin from the user transferring to the merchant, and WBTC from the merchant transferring to the user. “

Wrapped Bitcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Bitcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped Bitcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wrapped Bitcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Wrapped Bitcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wrapped Bitcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.