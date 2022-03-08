WuXi Biologics (Cayman) (OTCMKTS:WXXWY) Stock Price Down 9.2%

WuXi Biologics (Cayman) Inc. (OTCMKTS:WXXWY – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 9.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $14.08 and last traded at $14.08. 169,914 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 28% from the average session volume of 236,337 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.50.
The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.09.
WuXi Biologics (Cayman) Company Profile (OTCMKTS:WXXWY)
