WuXi Biologics (Cayman) (OTCMKTS:WXXWY) Stock Price Down 9.2%

WuXi Biologics (Cayman) Inc. (OTCMKTS:WXXWY – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 9.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $14.08 and last traded at $14.08. 169,914 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 28% from the average session volume of 236,337 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.50.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.09.

WuXi Biologics (Cayman) Company Profile (OTCMKTS:WXXWY)

WuXi Biologics (Cayman) Inc, an open-access biologics technology platform company, provides solutions to organizations to discover, develop, and manufacture biologics from concept to commercial manufacturing in the People's Republic of China, North America, Europe, and internationally. The company also engages in the provision of consultation services in relation to the biopharmaceutical technology, international sales contracting services, testing and development of testing technologies, sales and marketing services, and biologics clinical and manufacturing services; production and sales of medicals; vaccine CDMO and related business; and material supplier activities.

