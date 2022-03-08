WVS Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:WVFC) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

WVS Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:WVFC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, an increase of 25.0% from the January 31st total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.3 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of WVS Financial stock opened at $15.28 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.02, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.30 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $15.40. WVS Financial has a fifty-two week low of $15.10 and a fifty-two week high of $16.79.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%.

WVS Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers single-family and multi-family residential real estate loans, commercial real estate loans, construction loans, consumer loans, land acquisition and development loans, and commercial loans.

