WW International (NASDAQ:WW) Trading Up 10.9%

WW International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WW – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 10.9% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $10.15 and last traded at $10.15. Approximately 35,382 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 1,587,129 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.15.
Several equities research analysts have commented on WW shares. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of WW International from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. KeyCorp downgraded shares of WW International from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of WW International from $23.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Citigroup reissued a “positive” rating on shares of WW International in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of WW International from $22.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, WW International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.20.
The business’s 50 day moving average price is $12.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.82. The company has a market cap of $726.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.83 and a beta of 1.66.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of WW International by 394.0% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 625,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,081,000 after purchasing an additional 498,621 shares during the period. New South Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in WW International by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,738,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,985,000 after purchasing an additional 419,711 shares in the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in WW International during the 3rd quarter valued at $4,791,000. Ninety One UK Ltd bought a new stake in WW International during the 3rd quarter valued at $4,429,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in WW International by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 923,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,903,000 after purchasing an additional 97,579 shares in the last quarter. 93.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About WW International (NASDAQ:WW)
WW International, Inc engages in the provision of weight management services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, United Kingdom, Continental Europe and Other. The North America segment consists of United States and Canada Company-owned operations. The United Kingdom segment includes United Kingdom Company-owned operations.
