WW International (NASDAQ:WW) Trading Up 10.9%

WW International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WW – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 10.9% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $10.15 and last traded at $10.15. Approximately 35,382 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 1,587,129 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.15.

Several equities research analysts have commented on WW shares. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of WW International from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. KeyCorp downgraded shares of WW International from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of WW International from $23.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Citigroup reissued a “positive” rating on shares of WW International in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of WW International from $22.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, WW International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.20.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $12.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.82. The company has a market cap of $726.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.83 and a beta of 1.66.

WW International (NASDAQ:WW – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35. WW International had a net margin of 5.52% and a negative return on equity of 18.94%. The business had revenue of $276.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $279.06 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. WW International’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that WW International, Inc. will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of WW International by 394.0% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 625,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,081,000 after purchasing an additional 498,621 shares during the period. New South Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in WW International by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,738,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,985,000 after purchasing an additional 419,711 shares in the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in WW International during the 3rd quarter valued at $4,791,000. Ninety One UK Ltd bought a new stake in WW International during the 3rd quarter valued at $4,429,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in WW International by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 923,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,903,000 after purchasing an additional 97,579 shares in the last quarter. 93.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About WW International

WW International, Inc engages in the provision of weight management services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, United Kingdom, Continental Europe and Other. The North America segment consists of United States and Canada Company-owned operations. The United Kingdom segment includes United Kingdom Company-owned operations.

