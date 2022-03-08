X-CASH Achieves Market Cap of $1.56 Million (XCASH)

X-CASH (CURRENCY:XCASH) traded 3.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 8th. One X-CASH coin can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, X-CASH has traded up 1% against the US dollar. X-CASH has a total market capitalization of $1.56 million and approximately $1,999.00 worth of X-CASH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Electroneum (ETN) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Darma Cash (DMCH) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000673 BTC.

Safex Token (SFT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Safex Cash (SFX) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000065 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PLATINCOIN (PLC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000582 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded 18.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000004 BTC.

NPCoin (NPC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000003 BTC.

X-CASH Coin Profile

X-CASH (CRYPTO:XCASH) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. X-CASH’s total supply is 62,820,378,619 coins. The official website for X-CASH is x-cash.org. X-CASH’s official Twitter account is @XCashCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for X-CASH is /r/xcash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “X-CASH is a cryptocurrency made for global payments between banks, users and merchants. Thanks to an innovative sidechains solutions, institutions and corporations will be able to create their own blockchain network and share confidential information using Zero-Knowledge Proof technology. “

X-CASH Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as X-CASH directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire X-CASH should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy X-CASH using one of the exchanges listed above.

