Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE) EVP James R. Empfield Sells 32,853 Shares

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE – Get Rating) EVP James R. Empfield sold 32,853 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.54, for a total value of $1,003,330.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:XENE traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $30.45. The stock had a trading volume of 357,443 shares, compared to its average volume of 450,750. The stock has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.37 and a beta of 1.87. Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.65 and a twelve month high of $36.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $30.03.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.01). Xenon Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 425.88% and a negative return on equity of 24.14%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.34) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in XENE. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Xenon Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $46,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 551.9% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,514 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 2,975 shares during the period. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 101.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,959 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 328.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 7,888 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 6,047 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.15% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on XENE. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.00.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It develops therapeutics to improve the lives of patients with neurological disorders, including rare central nervous system (CNS) conditions. The company’s products include XEN496, XEN1101, XEN901 and XEN007. Xenon Pharmaceuticals was founded by Simon Neil Pimstone, Johannes J.

