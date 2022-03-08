XSGD (XSGD) Price Hits $0.73 on Top Exchanges

XSGD (CURRENCY:XSGD) traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on March 8th. Over the last week, XSGD has traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One XSGD coin can currently be purchased for $0.73 or 0.00001897 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. XSGD has a market cap of $182.24 million and $2.41 million worth of XSGD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XSGD Profile

XSGD’s genesis date was April 3rd, 2020. XSGD’s total supply is 253,738,191 coins and its circulating supply is 248,844,042 coins. XSGD’s official Twitter account is @xfers

According to CryptoCompare, “The XSGD Singapore-dollar backed stablecoin is one of Xfers offerings. XSGD is a regulated Singapore dollar-backed stablecoin, it runs both on the Ethereum blockchain as an ERC-20 token and on the Zilliqa blockchain as a ZRC-2 token. “

XSGD Coin Trading

