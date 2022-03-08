Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY – Get Rating) (TSE:YRI) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 2,054,172 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the previous session’s volume of 20,681,524 shares.The stock last traded at $5.71 and had previously closed at $5.37.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $5.25 target price on shares of Yamana Gold in a report on Friday, February 18th. CSFB set a $5.25 price target on Yamana Gold and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a $560.00 price target on shares of Yamana Gold in a report on Friday, February 18th. Bank of America upgraded Yamana Gold from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on Yamana Gold from C$6.50 to C$6.75 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.38.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.80, a P/E/G ratio of 8.69 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.39 and a 200-day moving average of $4.24.

Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY – Get Rating ) (TSE:YRI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The basic materials company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. Yamana Gold had a return on equity of 5.91% and a net margin of 7.99%. The firm had revenue of $503.80 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Yamana Gold Inc. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. Yamana Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.00%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AUY. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its position in Yamana Gold by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 31,428 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Yamana Gold by 21.3% in the third quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 18,166 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 3,195 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Yamana Gold by 85.7% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 8,082 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 3,729 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in shares of Yamana Gold by 16.2% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 30,046 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 4,178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Yamana Gold by 36.6% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 16,239 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 4,353 shares in the last quarter. 41.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Yamana Gold, Inc engages in the production of gold, silver and copper. It operates through the following segments: El Peñón, Canadian Malartic, Jacobina, Minera Florida, Cerro Moro, Other Mines, and Corporate and Other. The company was founded by Peter Marrone on July 30, 2003 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

