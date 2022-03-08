Yanzhou Coal Mining Company Limited (OTCMKTS:YZCAY) Short Interest Update

Yanzhou Coal Mining Company Limited (OTCMKTS:YZCAY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,300 shares, a decrease of 17.8% from the January 31st total of 10,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Yanzhou Coal Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th.

YZCAY opened at $28.94 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $23.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.54. Yanzhou Coal Mining has a 12-month low of $10.16 and a 12-month high of $29.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Yanzhou Coal Mining Company Limited primarily engages in the mining, preparation, and sale of coal in China and internationally. It offers thermal, PCI, and coking coal for electric power, metallurgy and chemical industry, etc.; produces and sells coal chemicals, including methanol, liquid wax, stable light hydrocarbon, acetic acid, ethyl acetate, etc., as well as electricity and related heat supply services; and explores for potash mineral.

