Yearn Secure Market Capitalization Reaches $231,200.64 (YSEC)

Yearn Secure (CURRENCY:YSEC) traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on March 8th. Yearn Secure has a total market cap of $231,200.64 and approximately $115.00 worth of Yearn Secure was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Yearn Secure has traded 11.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Yearn Secure coin can currently be bought for $0.23 or 0.00000592 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002561 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00003727 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002562 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.35 or 0.00034205 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $40.95 or 0.00104899 BTC.

Yearn Secure Coin Profile

YSEC is a coin. Yearn Secure’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 999,682 coins. Yearn Secure’s official Twitter account is @YearnSecure and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Yearn Secure is ysec.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “The YSEC platform will operate via smart contracts that don't have authority over the funds, only the instigator of the pre-sale will be able to interact with their locked funds as determined in the presale. “

