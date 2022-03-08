Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP) Shares Purchased by First Hawaiian Bank

First Hawaiian Bank increased its holdings in shares of Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP – Get Rating) by 134.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,090 shares of the local business review company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,110 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Yelp were worth $1,018,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Yelp during the second quarter worth about $40,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in Yelp during the second quarter worth about $43,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Yelp by 63.0% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,213 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Yelp during the third quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Yelp during the third quarter worth about $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on YELP shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Yelp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Yelp from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.56.

In related news, CTO Sam Eaton sold 6,679 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.76, for a total transaction of $232,162.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

Yelp stock opened at $30.70 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $34.76. The company has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of 61.40 and a beta of 1.76. Yelp Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.67 and a 12-month high of $43.86.

Yelp (NYSE:YELP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The local business review company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $273.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $272.10 million. Yelp had a net margin of 3.84% and a return on equity of 5.02%. The business’s revenue was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Yelp Inc. will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Yelp, Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States and internationally. The company’s platform covers various local business categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, health, and other categories, as well as home, local, auto, professional, pets, events, real estate, and financial services.

