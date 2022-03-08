Yext, Inc. to Post FY2027 Earnings of $0.93 Per Share, Truist Financial Forecasts (NYSE:YEXT)

Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Truist Financial issued their FY2027 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Yext in a report released on Monday, March 7th. Truist Financial analyst N. Khan expects that the company will earn $0.93 per share for the year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Yext from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.63.

NYSE:YEXT opened at $6.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.51. The company has a market cap of $778.20 million, a PE ratio of -8.57 and a beta of 1.49. Yext has a 52-week low of $5.99 and a 52-week high of $16.64.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in YEXT. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Yext by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,144,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,348,000 after purchasing an additional 13,795 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Yext during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,684,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Yext by 65.0% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,199,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,145,000 after purchasing an additional 472,745 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Yext by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 437,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,256,000 after purchasing an additional 57,669 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Yext by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,420,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,585,000 after purchasing an additional 115,155 shares during the last quarter. 68.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, General Counsel Ho Shin sold 5,824 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.37, for a total value of $60,394.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Marc Ferrentino sold 11,406 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.37, for a total value of $118,280.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 74,131 shares of company stock valued at $768,738. Corporate insiders own 12.40% of the company’s stock.

Yext, Inc is an emerging growth company engages in software development. It offers a cloud-based digital knowledge platform, which allows businesses manage their digital knowledge in the cloud such as financial information, resources and performance of these resources on a consolidated basis and sync it to other application such as Apple Maps, Bing, Cortana, Facebook, Google, Google Maps, Instagram, Siri and Yelp.

