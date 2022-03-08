Yext (NYSE:YEXT) Issues Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

Yext (NYSE:YEXT – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $-0.080-$-0.070 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $-0.050. The company issued revenue guidance of $96.30 million-$97.30 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $103.77 million.Yext also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $-0.190-$-0.170 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Yext from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Yext has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $15.63.

Yext stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.92. 1,686,473 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,625,931. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $767.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.59 and a beta of 1.49. Yext has a 52-week low of $5.72 and a 52-week high of $16.64.

In other news, insider Marc Ferrentino sold 11,406 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.37, for a total value of $118,280.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CAO Darryl Bond sold 8,130 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.37, for a total transaction of $84,308.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 74,131 shares of company stock worth $768,738. Insiders own 12.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Yext in the 2nd quarter worth about $171,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Yext during the 4th quarter valued at about $176,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in Yext by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 28,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 2,119 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Yext by 103.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 34,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after acquiring an additional 17,812 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Yext by 71.4% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 45,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,000 after acquiring an additional 19,026 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.68% of the company’s stock.

Yext, Inc is an emerging growth company engages in software development. It offers a cloud-based digital knowledge platform, which allows businesses manage their digital knowledge in the cloud such as financial information, resources and performance of these resources on a consolidated basis and sync it to other application such as Apple Maps, Bing, Cortana, Facebook, Google, Google Maps, Instagram, Siri and Yelp.

