Yext (NYSE:YEXT) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Yext (NYSE:YEXT – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $-0.190-$-0.170 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $-0.100. The company issued revenue guidance of $403.30 million-$407.30 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $444.70 million.Yext also updated its Q1 2023 guidance to $-0.080-$-0.070 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Yext from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $15.63.

Shares of Yext stock traded down $0.08 on Tuesday, reaching $5.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,686,473 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,625,931. The company has a market capitalization of $767.84 million, a P/E ratio of -6.59 and a beta of 1.49. Yext has a 52-week low of $5.72 and a 52-week high of $16.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.51.

In related news, CEO Howard Lerman sold 26,268 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.37, for a total transaction of $272,399.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, COO Brian Distelburger sold 11,768 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.37, for a total value of $122,034.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 74,131 shares of company stock valued at $768,738 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 12.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Yext by 114.5% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 210,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,094,000 after buying an additional 112,608 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Yext by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,700,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,147,000 after purchasing an additional 262,333 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Yext by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 123,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,230,000 after purchasing an additional 14,964 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Yext by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 88,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $878,000 after purchasing an additional 3,925 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Yext by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 146,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,456,000 after purchasing an additional 4,564 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.68% of the company’s stock.

Yext, Inc is an emerging growth company engages in software development. It offers a cloud-based digital knowledge platform, which allows businesses manage their digital knowledge in the cloud such as financial information, resources and performance of these resources on a consolidated basis and sync it to other application such as Apple Maps, Bing, Cortana, Facebook, Google, Google Maps, Instagram, Siri and Yelp.

