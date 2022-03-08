YF Link Trading Down 8.8% This Week (YFL)

YF Link (CURRENCY:YFL) traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 8th. During the last week, YF Link has traded 8.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One YF Link coin can now be bought for about $67.96 or 0.00171956 BTC on popular exchanges. YF Link has a market cap of $3.50 million and $475,382.00 worth of YF Link was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About YF Link

YF Link is a coin. YF Link’s total supply is 52,000 coins and its circulating supply is 51,503 coins. YF Link’s official Twitter account is @YFLinkio and its Facebook page is accessible here . YF Link’s official message board is medium.com/yflink . YF Link’s official website is yflink.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The YFLINK or YFL governance token was introduced on August the 7th and fuses the LINK token with YFI liquidity mining mechanics. The YFI liquidity mining yield aggregator mechanics themselves were introduced recently in the form of the yearn.finance YFI token. “

YF Link Coin Trading

