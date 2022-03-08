YooShi (YOOSHI) Price Tops $0.0000

YooShi (CURRENCY:YOOSHI) traded down 2.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on March 8th. One YooShi coin can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. YooShi has a market cap of $116.17 million and $876,635.00 worth of YooShi was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, YooShi has traded 16.7% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get YooShi alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002583 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001865 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.94 or 0.00043750 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0608 or 0.00000157 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,574.37 or 0.06648102 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38,632.84 or 0.99766171 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.83 or 0.00043470 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.04 or 0.00046578 BTC.

YooShi Coin Profile

YooShi’s official Twitter account is @yooshi_official

YooShi Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as YooShi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade YooShi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy YooShi using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for YooShi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for YooShi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.