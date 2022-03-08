Yourgene Health (LON:YGEN) Trading Down 1.2%

Yourgene Health Plc (LON:YGEN – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 1.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 8 ($0.10) and last traded at GBX 8.16 ($0.11). Approximately 192,608 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 2,010,863 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 8.25 ($0.11).

The firm has a market cap of £59.02 million and a PE ratio of -5.83. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 10.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 12.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.54, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

Yourgene Health Company Profile (LON:YGEN)

Yourgene Health Plc, a molecular diagnostic company, researches, develops, and commercializes gene analysis techniques for prenatal screening and other applications in the United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. The company develops the IONA Test, an in vitro diagnostic non-invasive pre-natal test (NIPT) screening for pregnant women to estimate Down's syndrome and other genetic disorders.

