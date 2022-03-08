Yourgene Health (LON:YGEN) Trading Down 1.2%

Yourgene Health Plc (LON:YGEN – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 1.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 8 ($0.10) and last traded at GBX 8.16 ($0.11). Approximately 192,608 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 2,010,863 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 8.25 ($0.11).
The firm has a market cap of £59.02 million and a PE ratio of -5.83. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 10.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 12.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.54, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.34.
Yourgene Health Company Profile (LON:YGEN)
