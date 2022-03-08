Zachary Kirkhorn Sells 2,389 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Stock

Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 2,389 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $845.39, for a total value of $2,019,636.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Zachary Kirkhorn also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, February 17th, Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of Tesla stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $913.26, for a total value of $1,141,575.00.

On Tuesday, January 18th, Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of Tesla stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,026.75, for a total value of $1,283,437.50.

On Friday, December 17th, Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of Tesla stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $915.00, for a total value of $1,143,750.00.

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA traded up $19.82 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $824.40. 26,747,667 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,705,160. Tesla, Inc. has a 12 month low of $546.98 and a 12 month high of $1,243.49. The firm has a market cap of $827.92 billion, a PE ratio of 168.24, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.38. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $941.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $929.65.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.18. Tesla had a return on equity of 20.36% and a net margin of 10.25%. The company had revenue of $17.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.65 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 65.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 7.6 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on TSLA shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Tesla from $888.00 to $1,108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Tesla from $1,000.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 31st. Guggenheim started coverage on Tesla in a research report on Monday, December 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $924.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America reissued a “hold” rating and set a $1,200.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Norddeutsche Landesbank reissued a “sell” rating and set a $380.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $940.09.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TSLA. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Tesla by 104.5% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 362,759 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $281,312,000 after buying an additional 8,423,727 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Tesla by 4.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 52,829,488 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $40,968,213,000 after purchasing an additional 2,377,179 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA increased its position in Tesla by 38,084.4% in the fourth quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 1,494,920 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,579,802,000 after purchasing an additional 1,491,005 shares during the period. Clear Street LLC acquired a new stake in Tesla in the fourth quarter worth about $1,447,578,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in Tesla by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 32,465,720 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $34,309,124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235,579 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 40.64% of the company’s stock.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, Supercharger stations, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

