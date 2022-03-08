Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Akoustis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKTS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $4.74 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Akoustis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKTS – Get Rating) to post sales of $4.74 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Akoustis Technologies’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $4.60 million and the highest estimate coming in at $4.99 million. Akoustis Technologies reported sales of $2.52 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 88.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, May 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Akoustis Technologies will report full-year sales of $16.46 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $16.30 million to $16.67 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $46.08 million, with estimates ranging from $39.40 million to $51.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Akoustis Technologies.

Akoustis Technologies (NASDAQ:AKTS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The technology company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $4.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.70 million. Akoustis Technologies had a negative net margin of 473.95% and a negative return on equity of 33.74%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.22) earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Akoustis Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd.

In related news, Director Steven Denbaars sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.91, for a total transaction of $41,370.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director James Michael Mcguire purchased 17,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.62 per share, with a total value of $100,036.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 24,508 shares of company stock valued at $162,881. Corporate insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Akoustis Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Akoustis Technologies by 323.4% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,752 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 5,921 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in Akoustis Technologies by 118,587.5% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,495 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 9,487 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Akoustis Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in Akoustis Technologies in the third quarter valued at $100,000. 49.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AKTS stock opened at $5.84 on Tuesday. Akoustis Technologies has a twelve month low of $4.58 and a twelve month high of $14.62. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.42.

Akoustis Technologies, Inc is a filter solutions company, which engages in the development, design, and manufacture of radio frequency (RF) filter products. It operates through the Foundry Fabrication Services and RF Filters segments. The Foundry Fabrication Services segment consists of engineering review services and STC-MEMS foundry services.

