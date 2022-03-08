Zacks: Analysts Anticipate AxoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXGN) Will Post Earnings of -$0.17 Per Share

Analysts forecast that AxoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXGN – Get Rating) will post earnings of ($0.17) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for AxoGen’s earnings. AxoGen posted earnings per share of ($0.08) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 112.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AxoGen will report full-year earnings of ($0.51) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.59) to ($0.42). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($0.18) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.54) to $0.18. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for AxoGen.

AxoGen (NASDAQ:AXGN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.05. AxoGen had a negative net margin of 21.19% and a negative return on equity of 21.12%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.15) earnings per share.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on AxoGen from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

Shares of NASDAQ AXGN traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.45. The company had a trading volume of 1,533 shares, compared to its average volume of 328,775. The company has a market capitalization of $353.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.05 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 4.54 and a current ratio of 5.23. AxoGen has a 12-month low of $6.98 and a 12-month high of $23.94.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AXGN. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of AxoGen in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in AxoGen in the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in AxoGen by 77.2% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,937 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 2,587 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in AxoGen by 38.0% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,291 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 1,181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in AxoGen by 266.1% in the 3rd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,335 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 3,151 shares in the last quarter. 73.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Axogen, Inc engages in the development and market of surgical solutions for peripheral nerve regeneration and repair. It also provides products and education to improve surgical treatment algorithms for peripheral nerve damage or discontinuity. The firm’s products include avance nerve graft, axoguard nerve connector, axoguard nerve protector, avive soft tissue membrane, acroval neurosensory and motor testing system, and axotouch two-point discriminator.

