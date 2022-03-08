Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.28 Billion

Analysts expect Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) to post sales of $1.28 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Church & Dwight’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.28 billion and the highest is $1.29 billion. Church & Dwight reported sales of $1.24 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 3.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Church & Dwight will report full year sales of $5.53 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.51 billion to $5.56 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $5.74 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.69 billion to $5.78 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Church & Dwight.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 15.94% and a return on equity of 22.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.53 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Church & Dwight in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Argus lowered shares of Church & Dwight from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $92.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.36.

NYSE CHD opened at $101.71 on Tuesday. Church & Dwight has a 52 week low of $79.12 and a 52 week high of $104.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.73, a PEG ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $100.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $92.46.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were issued a dividend of $0.2625 per share. This is a positive change from Church & Dwight’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 14th. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.72%.

In other Church & Dwight news, VP Rene Hemsey sold 2,275 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.56, for a total transaction of $226,499.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Penry W. Price sold 16,718 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.39, for a total transaction of $1,644,884.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 464,324 shares of company stock valued at $44,349,998. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Church & Dwight during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. US Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Church & Dwight during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Church & Dwight during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Church & Dwight during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Church & Dwight in the third quarter worth $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.22% of the company’s stock.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, Specialty Products, and Corporate. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products, and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

