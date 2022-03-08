Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Civeo Co. (NYSE:CVEO) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.31 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Civeo Co. (NYSE:CVEO – Get Rating) will post earnings per share of ($0.31) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Civeo’s earnings. Civeo posted earnings of ($0.70) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 55.7%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Civeo will report full year earnings of $0.28 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.70 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Civeo.

Civeo (NYSE:CVEO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The business services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.59. Civeo had a net margin of 0.23% and a return on equity of 2.54%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.16) EPS.

CVEO has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Civeo from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Civeo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th.

CVEO traded up $0.13 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $23.31. 934 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,280. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $328.90 million, a PE ratio of -154.20, a P/E/G ratio of 8.24 and a beta of 3.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $21.20 and its 200 day moving average is $21.64. Civeo has a 12 month low of $14.68 and a 12 month high of $25.28.

In other news, major shareholder Lance Torgerson sold 2,750 shares of Civeo stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.50, for a total value of $53,625.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Peter Mccann sold 6,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.49, for a total transaction of $149,558.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 113,784 shares of company stock worth $2,389,397. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CVEO. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Civeo by 812.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,515 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,349 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Civeo by 82.8% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,969 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 892 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Civeo by 36.9% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,628 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 2,324 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in Civeo during the 3rd quarter worth about $223,000. Finally, Essex Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Civeo during the 3rd quarter worth about $226,000. 76.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Civeo Company Profile (Get Rating)

Civeo Corp. engages in the provision of workforce accommodations, logistics and facility management services to the natural resource industry. It operates through the following business segments: Canada, Australia, and U.S. The Canada segment provides accommodation services through lodges, open camps and mobile assets, which supports workforces from oil sands and in a variety of oil and natural gas drilling, mining and related natural resource applications, as well as disaster relief efforts.

