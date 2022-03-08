Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $27.85 Billion

Equities analysts expect that Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) will post sales of $27.85 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Valero Energy’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $27.43 billion and the highest is $28.55 billion. Valero Energy reported sales of $20.81 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 33.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Valero Energy will report full year sales of $126.76 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $113.12 billion to $143.15 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $126.73 billion, with estimates ranging from $112.00 billion to $136.44 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Valero Energy.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The oil and gas company reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.63. Valero Energy had a net margin of 0.82% and a return on equity of 5.30%. The company had revenue of $35.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.92 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.06) EPS. Valero Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 116.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have commented on VLO shares. TheStreet raised shares of Valero Energy from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. StockNews.com raised shares of Valero Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $102.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $92.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $103.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.36.

Shares of NYSE:VLO opened at $84.01 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $83.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Valero Energy has a one year low of $58.85 and a one year high of $93.77. The company has a market cap of $34.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.34, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.96.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 3rd were given a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.67%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 2nd. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is presently 174.22%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Valero Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $196,728,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Valero Energy by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,549,543 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,820,347,000 after acquiring an additional 1,536,457 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Valero Energy by 20.1% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,299,649 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $444,565,000 after acquiring an additional 1,055,201 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 26.9% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 4,808,037 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $339,303,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018,298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 41.4% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,507,229 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $188,347,000 after purchasing an additional 734,466 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

Valero Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of transportation fuels and other petrochemical products. It operates through the following business segments: Refining, Ethanol and Renewable Diesel. The Refining segment consists of refining operations, associated marketing activities, and logistics assets that support its refining operations.

