Zacks: Analysts Expect a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp (NYSE:AKA) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $143.74 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp (NYSE:AKA – Get Rating) will report sales of $143.74 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for a.k.a. Brands’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $142.34 million and the highest estimate coming in at $145.00 million. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, June 7th.

On average, analysts expect that a.k.a. Brands will report full year sales of $796.62 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $786.50 million to $805.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $982.07 million, with estimates ranging from $942.59 million to $1.01 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow a.k.a. Brands.

a.k.a. Brands (NYSE:AKA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.03. The company had revenue of $182.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $178.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.07 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 157.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AKA shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of a.k.a. Brands from $11.70 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of a.k.a. Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 17th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of a.k.a. Brands from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on shares of a.k.a. Brands from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of a.k.a. Brands from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.20.

In related news, major shareholder Trading Pty Ltd. Beard acquired 32,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.97 per share, with a total value of $287,040.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of a.k.a. Brands by 252.4% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 2,080 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of a.k.a. Brands in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of a.k.a. Brands in the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in shares of a.k.a. Brands in the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in shares of a.k.a. Brands in the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. 62.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AKA stock opened at $4.29 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.71. a.k.a. Brands has a 12 month low of $3.92 and a 12 month high of $15.23.

a.k.a. Brands provides platform for diversified, direct-to-consumer, digitally native fashion brands. The company’s brand portfolio includes Princess Polly, Culture Kings, Petal & Pup and Rebdolls. a.k.a. Brands is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

