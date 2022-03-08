Zacks: Analysts Expect AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX) Will Post Earnings of $1.58 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX – Get Rating) will post earnings per share of $1.58 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for AdvanSix’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.87 and the lowest is $1.24. AdvanSix reported earnings per share of $0.98 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 61.2%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AdvanSix will report full year earnings of $5.64 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.87 to $6.31. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $5.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.50 to $5.60. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow AdvanSix.

AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.01). AdvanSix had a return on equity of 25.83% and a net margin of 8.30%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share.

ASIX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AdvanSix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Piper Sandler started coverage on AdvanSix in a report on Friday, November 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on AdvanSix from $58.00 to $64.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded AdvanSix from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th.

Shares of AdvanSix stock opened at $41.63 on Tuesday. AdvanSix has a 1 year low of $25.55 and a 1 year high of $50.95. The business has a 50-day moving average of $42.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.82. The company has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.64 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. AdvanSix’s payout ratio is presently 10.37%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in AdvanSix by 19.6% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 330,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,130,000 after purchasing an additional 54,072 shares in the last quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. grew its stake in AdvanSix by 200.0% in the third quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 46,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,848,000 after purchasing an additional 31,000 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in AdvanSix in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,101,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new position in AdvanSix in the third quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in AdvanSix by 113.6% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 69,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,777,000 after purchasing an additional 37,153 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.78% of the company’s stock.

Advansix, Inc engages in the development and production of nylon resin products and other additives. The firm’s products include nylon resin, caprolactam, ammonium sulfate fertilizer and chemical intermediates. It offers products to carpet, engineering plastic, food packaging, building and construction, composites, plant nutrition, paints and coating markets.

