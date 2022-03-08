Zacks: Analysts Expect Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG) Will Post Earnings of $1.69 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG – Get Rating) will report $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Alamo Group’s earnings. Alamo Group posted earnings of $1.47 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 15%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Alamo Group will report full-year earnings of $8.36 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.23 to $8.48. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $9.55 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Alamo Group.
A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ALG shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alamo Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Alamo Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th.
ALG traded up $2.85 on Tuesday, hitting $144.08. 945 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,721. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $144.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.00. Alamo Group has a fifty-two week low of $131.35 and a fifty-two week high of $165.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 18th were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 14th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.50%. This is a boost from Alamo Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Alamo Group’s payout ratio is currently 10.67%.
About Alamo Group (Get Rating)
Alamo Group, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of agricultural equipment and infrastructure maintenance equipment for governmental and industrial use. Its products include tractor-mounted mowing and other vegetation maintenance equipment, street sweepers, excavators, vacuum trucks, snow removal equipment, zero turn radius mowers, agricultural implements, and related aftermarket parts.
