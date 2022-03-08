Zacks: Analysts Expect Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG) Will Post Earnings of $1.69 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG – Get Rating) will report $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Alamo Group’s earnings. Alamo Group posted earnings of $1.47 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 15%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Alamo Group will report full-year earnings of $8.36 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.23 to $8.48. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $9.55 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Alamo Group.

Get Alamo Group alerts:

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ALG shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alamo Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Alamo Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Alamo Group by 2.7% in the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,570 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $359,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Alamo Group by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 743 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in Alamo Group by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,777 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alamo Group by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,363 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $469,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Alamo Group by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 20,161 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,967,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. 93.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ALG traded up $2.85 on Tuesday, hitting $144.08. 945 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,721. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $144.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.00. Alamo Group has a fifty-two week low of $131.35 and a fifty-two week high of $165.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 18th were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 14th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.50%. This is a boost from Alamo Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Alamo Group’s payout ratio is currently 10.67%.

About Alamo Group (Get Rating)

Alamo Group, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of agricultural equipment and infrastructure maintenance equipment for governmental and industrial use. Its products include tractor-mounted mowing and other vegetation maintenance equipment, street sweepers, excavators, vacuum trucks, snow removal equipment, zero turn radius mowers, agricultural implements, and related aftermarket parts.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Alamo Group (ALG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Alamo Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alamo Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.