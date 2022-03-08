Zacks: Analysts Expect Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J) Will Announce Earnings of $1.75 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J – Get Rating) will announce $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Jacobs Engineering Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.71 to $1.80. Jacobs Engineering Group reported earnings of $1.66 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, May 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Jacobs Engineering Group will report full year earnings of $7.05 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.94 to $7.25. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $8.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.53 to $8.29. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Jacobs Engineering Group.

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.58 by ($0.02). Jacobs Engineering Group had a return on equity of 13.90% and a net margin of 2.51%. The business had revenue of $3.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.41 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Jacobs Engineering Group from $145.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Berenberg Bank downgraded Jacobs Engineering Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Raymond James assumed coverage on Jacobs Engineering Group in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on Jacobs Engineering Group from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Jacobs Engineering Group from $175.00 to $161.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Jacobs Engineering Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $162.78.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sfmg LLC grew its holdings in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 0.7% during the third quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 11,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,466,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 1.7% during the third quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co grew its holdings in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 4.0% during the third quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 2,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 0.5% during the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 17,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,335,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC grew its holdings in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 6.1% during the third quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 1,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. 87.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE J traded down $1.29 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $121.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 44,341 shares, compared to its average volume of 785,026. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is $128.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $134.77. Jacobs Engineering Group has a 12-month low of $114.11 and a 12-month high of $149.55. The firm has a market cap of $15.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.85.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. This is a positive change from Jacobs Engineering Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Jacobs Engineering Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.53%.

Jacobs Engineering Group, Inc engages in the provision of a diverse range of technical, professional, and construction services to industrial, commercial, and governmental clients. The firm operates through Critical Mission Solutions, and People & Places Solutions segments. The Critical Mission Solutions provides a full spectrum of cyber, data analytics, systems and software application integration and consulting services.

