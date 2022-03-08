Zacks: Analysts Expect Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $23.88 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) to report sales of $23.88 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Ten analysts have provided estimates for Lowe’s Companies’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $24.69 billion and the lowest is $22.47 billion. Lowe’s Companies reported sales of $24.42 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 2.2%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies will report full year sales of $98.07 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $96.94 billion to $98.76 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $100.13 billion, with estimates ranging from $98.71 billion to $101.89 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Lowe’s Companies.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.06. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.77% and a negative return on equity of 551.52%. The business had revenue of $21.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.33 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on LOW shares. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $260.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $231.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $235.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $284.00 to $275.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lowe’s Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $263.30.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 80.7% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 32,000 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 14,288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.20% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Companies stock opened at $222.26 on Tuesday. Lowe’s Companies has a 52 week low of $159.29 and a 52 week high of $263.31. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $234.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $229.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $149.75 billion, a PE ratio of 18.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.34.

Lowe’s Companies declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, December 15th that allows the company to buyback $13.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the home improvement retailer to reacquire up to 7.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

