Zacks: Analysts Expect Snap One Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:SNPO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $261.27 Million

Brokerages predict that Snap One Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:SNPO – Get Rating) will report sales of $261.27 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Snap One’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $258.70 million and the highest is $263.30 million. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, March 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Snap One will report full-year sales of $996.44 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $993.00 million to $999.33 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.10 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.09 billion to $1.10 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Snap One.

Separately, Morgan Stanley cut Snap One from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.25.

Snap One stock opened at $17.74 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $19.06. Snap One has a 52 week low of $13.14 and a 52 week high of $24.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Snap One during the 3rd quarter worth about $3,964,000. Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Snap One during the 3rd quarter worth about $757,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Snap One during the 3rd quarter worth about $104,000. Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Snap One during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,501,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Snap One during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $9,728,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.37% of the company’s stock.

Snap One Holdings Corp. is a provider of smart living products, services and software to professional integrators. Snap One Holdings Corp. is based in CHARLOTTE, N.C.

