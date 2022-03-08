Zacks: Analysts Expect Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) Will Post Earnings of $0.17 Per Share

Analysts predict that Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $0.17 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have made estimates for Square’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.40 and the lowest is ($0.01). Square posted earnings per share of $0.41 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 58.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Square will report full year earnings of $1.09 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.50 to $2.28. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.52 to $3.23. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Square.

Square (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.39. The company had revenue of $4.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.06 billion. Square had a net margin of 0.94% and a return on equity of 10.08%. The business’s revenue was up 34.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.09 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on SQ shares. Bank of America raised shares of Square from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $221.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Square from $310.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Square in a report on Friday, February 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $220.00 target price for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on Square from $275.00 to $240.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Square from $203.00 to $147.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $221.22.

SQ stock traded down $2.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $95.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 165,541 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,012,502. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 309.19 and a beta of 2.32. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $122.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $193.68. Square has a twelve month low of $82.72 and a twelve month high of $289.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.94.

In other news, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 8,238 shares of Square stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.91, for a total transaction of $987,818.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 1,925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.29, for a total transaction of $312,408.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,255 shares of company stock worth $2,002,515. 15.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Square by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,105,201 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $504,910,000 after buying an additional 8,938 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Square by 47.2% during the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 5,716 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,360,000 after buying an additional 1,832 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. grew its position in Square by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. now owns 7,630 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,830,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Square by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 15,897 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,813,000 after acquiring an additional 637 shares during the period. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC lifted its stake in Square by 43.7% during the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 30,865 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,403,000 after purchasing an additional 9,385 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.31% of the company’s stock.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

