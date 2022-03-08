Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) Will Post Earnings of -$2.43 Per Share

Brokerages expect American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Rating) to announce earnings of ($2.43) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have provided estimates for American Airlines Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($2.25) and the lowest is ($2.68). American Airlines Group reported earnings of ($4.32) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 43.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that American Airlines Group will report full year earnings of ($2.11) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.26) to ($0.50). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.59 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.96) to $3.20. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover American Airlines Group.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The airline reported ($1.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.51) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $9.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.38 billion. The company’s revenue was up 134.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($3.86) earnings per share.

AAL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on American Airlines Group from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley raised American Airlines Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut American Airlines Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on American Airlines Group from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on American Airlines Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.46.

Shares of NASDAQ AAL traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.80. 469,634 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,096,180. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $17.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.76. The company has a market cap of $8.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.12 and a beta of 1.59. American Airlines Group has a 12-month low of $12.77 and a 12-month high of $26.09.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in American Airlines Group by 71.4% during the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. First Foundation Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 18,981 shares of the airline’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the period. Gemmer Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 3,522 shares of the airline’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 559 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its position in American Airlines Group by 23.2% during the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 3,392 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Douglas Lane & Associates LLC raised its position in American Airlines Group by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 216,155 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $3,882,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.69% of the company’s stock.

American Airlines Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of a network carrier through its principal wholly-owned mainline operating subsidiary, American. The firm offers air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the following geographical segments: Department of Transportation Domestic, Department of Transportation Latin America, Department of Transportation Atlantic, and Department of Transportation Pacific.

