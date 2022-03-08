Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $10.92 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) to announce sales of $10.92 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for American International Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $11.02 billion and the lowest is $10.83 billion. American International Group posted sales of $10.62 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 2.8%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that American International Group will report full year sales of $46.85 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $45.00 billion to $48.70 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $48.92 billion, with estimates ranging from $46.74 billion to $51.10 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for American International Group.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The insurance provider reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.39. American International Group had a net margin of 18.03% and a return on equity of 6.74%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.94 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have commented on AIG. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of American International Group from $59.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of American International Group from $59.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of American International Group in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “conviction-buy” rating and a $74.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of American International Group in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of American International Group from $65.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.36.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in American International Group by 23.3% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,123,211 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $116,543,000 after buying an additional 400,850 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in American International Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in American International Group by 10.9% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 157,286 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $8,633,000 after buying an additional 15,412 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in American International Group by 7.5% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 3,959,310 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $188,463,000 after buying an additional 276,201 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in American International Group by 0.9% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,407,505 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $461,489,000 after buying an additional 75,812 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of American International Group stock opened at $54.67 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $45.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.05, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. American International Group has a one year low of $44.54 and a one year high of $63.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $59.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.44.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.83%.

American International Group, Inc engages in the provision of a range of property casualty insurance, life insurance, retirement products, and other financial services to commercial and individual customers. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement and Other Operations.

