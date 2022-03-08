Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.63 Billion

Brokerages expect Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ – Get Rating) to report $2.63 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Assurant’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.67 billion and the lowest is $2.58 billion. Assurant reported sales of $2.43 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.2%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Assurant will report full year sales of $10.80 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $10.64 billion to $10.94 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $11.48 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.22 billion to $11.70 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Assurant.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. Assurant had a return on equity of 9.82% and a net margin of 13.47%. Assurant’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.82 EPS.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on AIZ shares. UBS Group lowered their target price on Assurant from $183.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Assurant from $191.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Assurant presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $186.90.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AIZ. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of Assurant in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Assurant in the 4th quarter worth about $55,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Assurant in the 3rd quarter valued at about $56,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Assurant in the 3rd quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new stake in Assurant in the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. 93.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:AIZ opened at $168.25 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Assurant has a 12-month low of $132.17 and a 12-month high of $172.22. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $158.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $160.03.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. Assurant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.86%.

Assurant, Inc engages in the provision of risk management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Global Housing, Global Lifestyle and Global Preneed. The Global Housing segment provides lender-placed homeowners, multi-family housing and mortgage solutions. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device protection products, related & extended service products and related services for consumer electronics & appliances, vehicle protection services, and credit insurance.

