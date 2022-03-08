Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL) Will Announce Earnings of -$1.12 Per Share

Analysts predict that Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Get Rating) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($1.12) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Carnival Co. &’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($1.41) to ($0.86). Carnival Co. & posted earnings of ($1.79) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 37.4%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Carnival Co. & will report full year earnings of ($0.68) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.30) to $0.15. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.81 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.34 to $2.58. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Carnival Co. &.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, December 20th. The company reported ($1.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.43) by ($0.29). Carnival Co. & had a negative net margin of 497.70% and a negative return on equity of 49.03%. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Carnival Co. & from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $24.50 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Carnival Co. & in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Carnival Co. & has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.05.

In related news, CFO David Bernstein sold 7,670 shares of Carnival Co. & stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.38, for a total value of $163,984.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Arnold W. Donald sold 95,796 shares of Carnival Co. & stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.08, for a total transaction of $1,827,787.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. KBC Group NV raised its position in Carnival Co. & by 34.4% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 248,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,218,000 after purchasing an additional 63,645 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in Carnival Co. & by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 84,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,117,000 after purchasing an additional 6,804 shares during the period. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP purchased a new position in Carnival Co. & in the 3rd quarter worth $1,719,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Carnival Co. & by 31.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 156,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,912,000 after purchasing an additional 37,600 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Carnival Co. & in the 3rd quarter worth $864,000. Institutional investors own 51.86% of the company’s stock.

CCL opened at $15.53 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.95 and a 200 day moving average of $21.75. The company has a market cap of $15.32 billion, a PE ratio of -1.84 and a beta of 2.07. Carnival Co. & has a 12 month low of $15.52 and a 12 month high of $31.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35.

Carnival Corp. engages in the operation of cruise ships. It operates through the following business segments: North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise, Europe and Asia (EA) Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Others. The North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise segment includes the Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, and Seabourn.

