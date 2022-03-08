Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.77 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) to post $1.77 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Electronic Arts’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.79 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.75 billion. Electronic Arts posted sales of $1.49 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Electronic Arts will report full year sales of $7.46 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.95 billion to $7.54 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $8.06 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.84 billion to $8.25 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Electronic Arts.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The game software company reported $3.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.39. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 9.83% and a return on equity of 18.59%. The firm had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.78 earnings per share. Electronic Arts’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on EA shares. TheStreet cut shares of Electronic Arts from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $185.00 to $158.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $180.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th. MKM Partners cut their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $172.00 to $162.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $161.81.

Shares of NASDAQ:EA opened at $126.26 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $132.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $134.72. Electronic Arts has a one year low of $120.08 and a one year high of $148.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.87 and a beta of 0.84.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 8th. Electronic Arts’s payout ratio is 30.63%.

In other Electronic Arts news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.01, for a total transaction of $1,310,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Blake J. Jorgensen sold 3,315 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.39, for a total transaction of $418,982.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 43,845 shares of company stock worth $5,744,026 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Stephens Inc. AR raised its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 53.2% in the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 28,512 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $3,761,000 after acquiring an additional 9,903 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 336.9% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,350 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 1,041 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Electronic Arts in the 4th quarter valued at $334,000. JustInvest LLC grew its holdings in Electronic Arts by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 4,849 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $640,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Electronic Arts by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,528,573 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $3,103,418,000 after purchasing an additional 436,684 shares in the last quarter. 89.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Electronic Arts, Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Anthem, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

