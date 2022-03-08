Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Greenlane Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNLN) to Post -$0.07 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Greenlane Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNLN – Get Rating) to post ($0.07) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Greenlane’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.04) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.12). Greenlane posted earnings of ($0.56) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 87.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, March 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Greenlane will report full-year earnings of ($0.50) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.72) to ($0.32). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.17) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.31) to ($0.08). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Greenlane.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Greenlane from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.01.

Shares of NASDAQ:GNLN opened at $0.51 on Tuesday. Greenlane has a 52 week low of $0.47 and a 52 week high of $6.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.70 million, a P/E ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 2.24.

In other Greenlane news, insider Adam Schoenfeld sold 38,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.05, for a total transaction of $40,110.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold 196,075 shares of company stock valued at $177,047 in the last three months. 83.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Greenlane by 84.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 813,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,638,000 after purchasing an additional 373,013 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Greenlane in the third quarter valued at approximately $147,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Greenlane in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,038,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Greenlane by 27.8% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 180,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $806,000 after acquiring an additional 39,219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Greenlane in the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 16.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Greenlane Holdings, Inc distributes and supplies vaporization products and accessories for vape shops and dispensaries. The firm offers packaging, rolling papers, grinders, glass products, and smoking accessories. The company was founded by Aaron LoCascio and Adam Schoenfeld in 2005 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL.

