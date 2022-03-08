Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate J & J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF) Will Post Earnings of $0.67 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that J & J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $0.67 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for J & J Snack Foods’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.71 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.63. J & J Snack Foods posted earnings per share of $0.32 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 109.4%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that J & J Snack Foods will report full-year earnings of $4.13 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.06 to $4.20. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $4.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.65 to $5.20. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover J & J Snack Foods.

J & J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.14). J & J Snack Foods had a net margin of 5.31% and a return on equity of 7.89%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.09 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on JJSF shares. Benchmark initiated coverage on J & J Snack Foods in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $171.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered J & J Snack Foods from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd.

Shares of J & J Snack Foods stock traded down $5.88 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $156.65. The stock had a trading volume of 1,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,888. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.37 and a beta of 0.58. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $155.72. J & J Snack Foods has a fifty-two week low of $134.68 and a fifty-two week high of $181.71.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd will be issued a $0.633 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 21st. This represents a $2.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. J & J Snack Foods’s payout ratio is presently 74.63%.

In other news, COO Stephen Every sold 652 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.76, for a total value of $100,251.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 20.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in J & J Snack Foods by 184.4% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of J & J Snack Foods in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of J & J Snack Foods in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of J & J Snack Foods by 270.5% in the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of J & J Snack Foods in the second quarter valued at about $76,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.02% of the company’s stock.

J&J Snack Foods Corp. manufactures nutritional snack foods and distributes frozen beverages to the food service and retail supermarket industries. It operates through the following segments: Food Service, Retail Supermarkets, and Frozen Beverages. The Food Service segment includes soft pretzels, frozen juice treats and desserts, churros, dough enrobed handheld products, and baked goods.

