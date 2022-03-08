Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $860.95 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM – Get Rating) will report $860.95 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for MSC Industrial Direct’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $875.21 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $848.40 million. MSC Industrial Direct reported sales of $774.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 11.2%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 6th.

On average, analysts expect that MSC Industrial Direct will report full-year sales of $3.61 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.59 billion to $3.65 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $3.73 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.67 billion to $3.80 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow MSC Industrial Direct.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 22nd. The industrial products company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $848.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $839.63 million. MSC Industrial Direct had a return on equity of 24.06% and a net margin of 7.37%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.10 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered MSC Industrial Direct from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. TheStreet raised MSC Industrial Direct from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.57.

In other MSC Industrial Direct news, EVP Steven N. Baruch sold 15,188 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.95, for a total transaction of $1,275,032.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 28.28% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct by 401.3% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 376 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in MSC Industrial Direct during the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in MSC Industrial Direct during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 71.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 539 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Finally, MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct in the 3rd quarter valued at $59,000. Institutional investors own 75.61% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MSM opened at $78.51 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.01 and a beta of 1.04. MSC Industrial Direct has a 1 year low of $74.20 and a 1 year high of $96.23. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 11th were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 10th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.82%. MSC Industrial Direct’s payout ratio is currently 68.81%.

About MSC Industrial Direct

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc engages in the distribution of metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations products and services to manufacturing companies. Its products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking, fasteners, flat stock, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

