Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $71.81 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI – Get Rating) will post sales of $71.81 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for National Health Investors’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $64.90 million to $78.71 million. National Health Investors reported sales of $80.89 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 11.2%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, May 9th.

On average, analysts expect that National Health Investors will report full-year sales of $301.68 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $270.00 million to $333.35 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $362.38 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover National Health Investors.

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.91). The business had revenue of $69.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.14 million. National Health Investors had a net margin of 37.43% and a return on equity of 7.23%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.37 earnings per share.

NHI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised National Health Investors from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised National Health Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Capital One Financial upgraded National Health Investors from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on National Health Investors in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set an “underperform” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.40.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of National Health Investors by 99.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 166,186 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,016,000 after buying an additional 82,985 shares during the period. Pensionfund Sabic raised its position in shares of National Health Investors by 27.3% in the 3rd quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 19,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,049,000 after buying an additional 4,200 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of National Health Investors in the 3rd quarter worth $364,000. Nepsis Inc. purchased a new position in shares of National Health Investors in the 3rd quarter worth $2,405,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of National Health Investors in the 3rd quarter worth $858,000. 63.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:NHI opened at $55.69 on Tuesday. National Health Investors has a 52 week low of $50.88 and a 52 week high of $78.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 18.70 and a quick ratio of 18.70. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.82 and a beta of 0.93.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. National Health Investors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 147.54%.

National Health Investors, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the sale-leaseback, joint-venture, mortgage, and mezzanine financing of senior housing and medical investments. Its portfolio includes lease, mortgage and other note investments in independent living facilities, assisted living facilities, entrance-fee communities, senior living campuses, skilled nursing facilities, specialty hospitals, and medical office buildings.

