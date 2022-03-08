Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $71.81 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI – Get Rating) will post sales of $71.81 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for National Health Investors’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $64.90 million to $78.71 million. National Health Investors reported sales of $80.89 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 11.2%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, May 9th.
On average, analysts expect that National Health Investors will report full-year sales of $301.68 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $270.00 million to $333.35 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $362.38 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover National Health Investors.
National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.91). The business had revenue of $69.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.14 million. National Health Investors had a net margin of 37.43% and a return on equity of 7.23%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.37 earnings per share.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of National Health Investors by 99.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 166,186 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,016,000 after buying an additional 82,985 shares during the period. Pensionfund Sabic raised its position in shares of National Health Investors by 27.3% in the 3rd quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 19,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,049,000 after buying an additional 4,200 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of National Health Investors in the 3rd quarter worth $364,000. Nepsis Inc. purchased a new position in shares of National Health Investors in the 3rd quarter worth $2,405,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of National Health Investors in the 3rd quarter worth $858,000. 63.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
NYSE:NHI opened at $55.69 on Tuesday. National Health Investors has a 52 week low of $50.88 and a 52 week high of $78.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 18.70 and a quick ratio of 18.70. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.82 and a beta of 0.93.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. National Health Investors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 147.54%.
National Health Investors, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the sale-leaseback, joint-venture, mortgage, and mezzanine financing of senior housing and medical investments. Its portfolio includes lease, mortgage and other note investments in independent living facilities, assisted living facilities, entrance-fee communities, senior living campuses, skilled nursing facilities, specialty hospitals, and medical office buildings.
