Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.06 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Rating) to report $2.06 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Packaging Co. of America’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.00 billion and the highest is $2.15 billion. Packaging Co. of America reported sales of $1.81 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 13.8%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, April 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Packaging Co. of America will report full year sales of $8.35 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $8.13 billion to $8.58 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $8.45 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.16 billion to $8.77 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Packaging Co. of America.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.69. Packaging Co. of America had a net margin of 10.88% and a return on equity of 25.55%. The business had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.33 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Packaging Co. of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Packaging Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $172.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Packaging Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $143.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Monday, January 31st. UBS Group upgraded shares of Packaging Co. of America from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $127.00 to $154.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $135.00 to $129.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Packaging Co. of America presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $152.13.

PKG opened at $145.17 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 2.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $142.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $139.95. Packaging Co. of America has a 1 year low of $124.78 and a 1 year high of $156.54. The stock has a market cap of $13.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.83.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.30%.

In related news, SVP Bruce A. Ridley sold 3,481 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.60, for a total value of $517,276.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PKG. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 12.9% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 17,558 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,378,000 after purchasing an additional 2,003 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in Packaging Co. of America by 16.8% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,017 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. Man Group plc boosted its stake in Packaging Co. of America by 97.1% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 58,076 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,865,000 after buying an additional 28,604 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in Packaging Co. of America by 115,470.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 11,557 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,565,000 after buying an additional 11,547 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Packaging Co. of America by 5.9% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 912,071 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $123,511,000 after buying an additional 50,490 shares during the period. 88.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Packaging Corp. of America engages in the production of container products. It operates through the following segments: Packaging, Paper, and Corporate and Other. The Packaging segment offers a variety of corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers. The Paper segment manufactures and sells a range of papers, including communication-based papers, and pressure sensitive papers.

