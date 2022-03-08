Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) Will Announce Earnings of $2.08 Per Share

Analysts expect that PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI – Get Rating) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $2.08 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for PerkinElmer’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.05 and the highest is $2.11. PerkinElmer posted earnings per share of $3.72 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 44.1%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that PerkinElmer will report full-year earnings of $6.92 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.85 to $6.97. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $7.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.00 to $7.35. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for PerkinElmer.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The medical research company reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. PerkinElmer had a net margin of 18.40% and a return on equity of 23.74%. The business’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.96 EPS.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of PerkinElmer in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of PerkinElmer from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of PerkinElmer from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PerkinElmer presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $166.37.

Shares of NYSE PKI traded down $6.64 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $165.62. 47,958 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 988,878. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.98. The company has a market cap of $20.90 billion, a PE ratio of 20.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $180.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $180.92. PerkinElmer has a 1-year low of $119.95 and a 1-year high of $203.16.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Friday, April 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 21st. PerkinElmer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.47%.

In related news, insider Daniel R. Tereau sold 3,546 shares of PerkinElmer stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.55, for a total transaction of $672,144.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in PerkinElmer by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 128,822 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $12,413,000 after acquiring an additional 1,695 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in shares of PerkinElmer by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 20,746 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,203,000 after purchasing an additional 2,404 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of PerkinElmer in the 2nd quarter worth about $320,000. Man Group plc increased its stake in shares of PerkinElmer by 138.7% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 30,533 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,715,000 after acquiring an additional 17,743 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in shares of PerkinElmer by 103,138.5% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 13,421 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,072,000 after acquiring an additional 13,408 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.95% of the company’s stock.

PerkinElmer, Inc engages in the provision of products, services, and solutions for diagnostics, food, environmental, life sciences, and applied markets. It operates through the following segments: Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment consists of technologies that help life sciences researchers better understand diseases and develop treatments.

