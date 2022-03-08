Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.92 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA – Get Rating) to report sales of $3.92 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Reinsurance Group of America’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.83 billion to $3.98 billion. Reinsurance Group of America posted sales of $3.82 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Reinsurance Group of America will report full year sales of $16.57 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $16.23 billion to $16.84 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $17.36 billion, with estimates ranging from $16.93 billion to $17.73 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Reinsurance Group of America.

Get Reinsurance Group of America alerts:

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The insurance provider reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($1.39). Reinsurance Group of America had a net margin of 3.70% and a return on equity of 0.60%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.19 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have commented on RGA shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Reinsurance Group of America from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Reinsurance Group of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $119.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Reinsurance Group of America from $141.00 to $131.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Reinsurance Group of America in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They set an “underperform” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Reinsurance Group of America in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $134.00 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $124.55.

In related news, CEO Alka Gautam sold 858 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.05, for a total transaction of $94,422.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 9.3% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,507 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,479,000 after buying an additional 2,077 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 12.9% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 12,584 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,435,000 after buying an additional 1,439 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 10.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 170,789 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $19,470,000 after buying an additional 16,133 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 7.9% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 733,934 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $83,669,000 after buying an additional 53,552 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 16.2% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 23,664 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,698,000 after buying an additional 3,306 shares during the last quarter. 96.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Reinsurance Group of America stock opened at $99.09 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $112.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $112.32. The company has a market capitalization of $6.66 billion, a PE ratio of 10.97 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Reinsurance Group of America has a 52 week low of $94.32 and a 52 week high of $134.93.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th were given a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 14th. Reinsurance Group of America’s payout ratio is currently 32.34%.

Reinsurance Group of America Company Profile (Get Rating)

Reinsurance Group of America, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of traditional and non-traditional life and health reinsurance products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and Latin America, Canada, Europe, Middle East, and Africa, Asia Pacific, and Corporate and Other.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Reinsurance Group of America (RGA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Reinsurance Group of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reinsurance Group of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.