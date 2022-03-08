Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Sutro Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRO) to Announce -$0.78 Earnings Per Share

Analysts predict that Sutro Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRO – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share of ($0.78) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Sutro Biopharma’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.48) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.95). Sutro Biopharma reported earnings per share of ($0.43) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 81.4%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Friday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sutro Biopharma will report full-year earnings of ($3.12) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.00) to ($2.06). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($3.28) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.71) to ($2.13). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Sutro Biopharma.

Get Sutro Biopharma alerts:

Sutro Biopharma (NASDAQ:STRO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.83) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by ($0.09). Sutro Biopharma had a negative net margin of 170.55% and a negative return on equity of 32.96%.

STRO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wedbush lowered their price target on Sutro Biopharma from $37.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. JMP Securities decreased their target price on Sutro Biopharma from $28.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Sutro Biopharma in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Sutro Biopharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.50.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 99.3% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 206.2% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 895 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 19.8% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in Sutro Biopharma in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Sutro Biopharma by 133.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after acquiring an additional 6,002 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STRO opened at $7.94 on Tuesday. Sutro Biopharma has a 1 year low of $7.83 and a 1 year high of $25.89. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.38. The company has a current ratio of 5.24, a quick ratio of 7.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $368.27 million, a P/E ratio of -3.47 and a beta of 0.99.

About Sutro Biopharma (Get Rating)

Sutro Biopharma Inc engages in the drug discovery, development and manufacture of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on the next generation cancer and autoimmune therapeutics. The company was founded by James R. Swartz and Sutanto Widjaja on April 21, 2003 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sutro Biopharma (STRO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sutro Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sutro Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.