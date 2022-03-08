Zacks: Brokerages Expect Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $251.97 Million

Brokerages expect Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC – Get Rating) to post $251.97 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Kilroy Realty’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $254.10 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $249.85 million. Kilroy Realty posted sales of $235.65 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Kilroy Realty will report full-year sales of $1.02 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.01 billion to $1.05 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.09 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.04 billion to $1.14 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Kilroy Realty.

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.46). Kilroy Realty had a net margin of 65.77% and a return on equity of 11.03%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.95 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kilroy Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Mizuho upgraded shares of Kilroy Realty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $71.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Kilroy Realty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $82.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Kilroy Realty from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, November 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.00.

KRC opened at $71.16 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $68.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 2.17. Kilroy Realty has a fifty-two week low of $60.37 and a fifty-two week high of $74.05.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. Kilroy Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.81%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its stake in Kilroy Realty by 97.0% in the fourth quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 396 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Kilroy Realty in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Kilroy Realty in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Kilroy Realty by 217.9% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 639 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in Kilroy Realty in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $89,000. 91.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kilroy Realty Corp. operates as a self-administered real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, and management of office and mixed-use real estate assets. It owns, develops, acquires and manages real estate assets, consisting primarily of Class A properties in the coastal regions of Los Angeles, Orange County, San Diego County, the San Francisco Bay Area, and Greater Seattle.

